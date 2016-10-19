7 days in a week

Friday, Oct. 21
Harvest festival
Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host “Celebrating the Harvest Fall Festival” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Emmett Scott Recreation Center, Crawford Road. The event features games, music and activities for children accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5 for child and adult; children under 3 are free. For information, call 803-329-5661.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Reenactments
Historic Brattonsville presents two days of Civil War battle re-enactments, cannon-firing demonstrations, historic archery demonstrations, camp life activities, and children’s military drills, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Re-enactments at 2 p.m. both days. The Grimsly family will display 19th-century mourning artifacts in the front parlor of Hightower Hall. Food will be available for purchase as well as period reproduction goods. For more information, visit www.chmuseums.org or call 803-684-2327. Admission: $10, adult; $8, senior; $6, ages 4-17; and free for members and age 3 and younger.
Fall festival
The 2016 Richburg Fall Festival will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Richburg Town Park, 116 N. Main St. The event includes food and craft vendors, children’s amusements, live music all day, and a classic car show presented by the Masters Car Club of Rock Hill. Proceeds from the car show will benefit the Fort Lawn Community Food Pantry. Vendors and exhibitors are welcome. For information, email townofrichburg@yahoo.com or go to www.townofrichburgsc.org to download a vendor application.
One-woman play
Fort Mill Community Playhouse presents “The Belle of Amherst,” 7:20 p.m. Saturday at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Barbara Platt stars in the one-woman play based on the life of Emily Dickinson. It’s written by William Luce and directed by Pat Stone. Tickets, $12. Limited seating. Reservations recommended. For tickets, call 803-548-8102 or go to fortmillplayhouse.org.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Boo-seum
▪ Main Street Children’s Museum will celebrate Halloween with Boo-seum for families with children age 6 and younger from 1-2:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday at the museum, 133 E. Main St., Rock Hill. There will be games, activities, crafts and a costume parade. Registration is required. Go to chmuseums.org/childrens or call 803-981-9182. The museum will be closed to the public.
Upcoming
Pumpkin carving
Clover will host its 8th annual Pumpkin Carving Contest, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Clover Community Center, 120 Bethel St. Only pre-carved, painted or decorated pumpkins will be accepted. Designs must be original. Entries will be judged in most creative and traditional jack-o-lantern categories. Entries must be submitted to the judges table by 5:30 p.m. and winners will be announced at 7 p.m. For information, call Amy Gonzalez at 803-222-9493 or go to cloversc.org.
