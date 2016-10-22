Dating expert: Men need appreciation, women need love

2:31 Keep Them Ruby: Conserve Dorothy's Ruby Slippers Pause

2:37 Split trailer

3:46 'Fixer Upper' hosts reveal where they'd live if they weren't in Texas

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer

0:32 Toucan Nation trailer

0:58 Carowinds food and beer festival

1:54 Couple gets married on Fury325 coaster at Carowinds

1:27 Pokemon Go players explain how to play

0:49 Reenactors show off knowledge in Brattonsville battle

1:53 Pearl Jam Honors Prince at Columbia concert