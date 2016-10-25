Pentatonix to sing NFL Thursday Night Football opening song

Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix will sing the opening theme song for NBC's "Thursday Night Football."
NBC said Tuesday that Pentatonix will sing the track "Weekend Go." It was inspired from the group's original song "Sing" off their 2015 self-titled album.
NBC will produce nine Thursday night games that will use Pentatonix's song and air on NBC or the NFL Network. The first game is on Nov. 3, when the Atlanta Falcons visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the NFL Network. NBC will air five of the Thursday night games starting with the Carolina Panthers taking on the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 17.
Pentatonix is made up of Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Avi Kaplan, Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying. The group won the third season of NBC's "The Sing-Off."
