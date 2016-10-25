Candidates return to swing-state Ohio; Jay Z plans concert

Swing-state Ohio is getting lots of campaign attention this week, with visits from Donald Trump and both vice presidential candidates and the announcement of rapper Jay Z's planned Cleveland concert to support Hillary Clinton.
Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence had events scheduled Tuesday in Swanton, Ashland and Marietta. Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine is expected to push early voting at public events in Cleveland and Columbus on Thursday.
Chelsea Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee's daughter, is slated to do the same Wednesday with events near Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland.
Trump, the GOP nominee, scheduled Thursday stops in Springfield and Toledo.
Jay Z plans his own visit days before the election. Clinton's campaign says the rapper will perform Nov. 4 at a Get Out the Vote concert in Cleveland.
