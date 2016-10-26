7 days in a week

Friday, Oct. 28
Community Theater
Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “The Diary of Anne Frank” Friday-Sunday at the theater, 546 S. Cherry Road. Evening shows are 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee is 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, adults; $12, students and seniors, and a $2 discount for matinees. Anytime passes are $65 valid for six show admissions. Student and senior passes are $30 for three shows Other shows this season are “A Christmas Carol,” “The Miss Firecracker Contest,” “Seussical Jr.” and “Play On!” For tickets call 803-326-7428.
Marine Band
The United States Marine Band will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at Clover High School Auditorium as part of the Clover School District Performing Art Series. The Marine Band is celebrating its 125th anniversary tour. Admission is free but tickets are required. For tickets call 803-222-8018.
Monday, Oct. 31
Spooktacular pipes
Winthrop University’s Byrnes Auditorium will provide a spooky setting Halloween night as the Department of Music rolls out an organ recital, “Pipes, Pedals, and Pumpkins,” at 10:30 p.m. Monday. Musicians will be in full costume for their performances. Presiding will be His Royal Highness Don Rogers, department chair. Students will present their pumpkins for the carving competition. Winners announced at the end of the concert. First up on the D.B. Johnson organ is Murray Somerville, who will play the “Toccata in D Minor” (Johann Sebastian Bach) and “Stars and Stripes Forever” (Sousa). Others to accept the organ challenge: Tyler Lewis, playing “Little Prelude and Fugue in G Minor” (Bach); Larry Peterson, playing “Präeludium in E Minor” (Nicholaus Bruhns); Hazel Somerville, Toccata from “Revelations” (Daniel Pinkham); Virginia Moe, playing her own composition, “Danse Macabre”; and Matthew Manwarren, playing Toccata from “Suite Gothique” (Leon Boëllmann). The event is free and open to the public. Wear costumes, if you dare.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Bluegrass
Allison Creek Bluegrass will host One Way in Christ at 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church at S.C. 274 and Allison Creek Road, York. Doors open at 6 p.m. and food service begins about 6:30. Free admission. Open to the public. The annual food drive for the Path Food Bank will be Dec. 1 and will feature multiple bands including J. Max McKee, Bluegrass Travelers. Bring canned foods to be donated to Path. Dinner menu will be corn bread and pinto beans. For information, contact bluegrass@allisoncreekbluegrass.com.
