Prosecutor: Man who rapped song 'Sell Drugz' sold drugs

A man whose rap songs include one called "Sell Drugz" has been jailed for selling drugs in central Pennsylvania.
Online court records don't list an attorney for 29-year-old Michael Persaud who performs under the name Montana Millz. Investigators say his online mix tape also includes songs called "Gun Play" and "Armed and Ready."
The Lebanon County district attorney says Persaud and a female accomplice, both of Johnston, Rhode Island, sold undercover officers heroin for about a month before they were arrested Oct. 28. That's when they allegedly sold 70 stamp bags of heroin to an undercover officer in Lebanon, which is about 30 miles east of Harrisburg.
Police then raided the couple's hotel room and allegedly found more than two ounces of heroin worth about $11,500.
Persaud and the woman remain jailed.
