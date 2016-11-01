Brownstein and Saunders, mutual admirers, co-host reading

It's not hard to understand why author George Saunders and rock star-actress Carrie Brownstein admire each other.
Co-hosting a reading Tuesday night in Manhattan, they each showed a self-deprecating humor and a belief in the redemptive power of art.
The two-hour event before a capacity audience at the Symphony Space performance center featured actors Greta Gerwig, Josh Radnor and BD Wong reading fiction by Saunders and excerpts from Brownstein's memoir "Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl."
It's the latest presentation of Selected Shorts, the popular Symphony Space series that brings together actors, authors and musicians.
Comments