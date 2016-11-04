The Latest: Obama says no one should be subject to innuendo

The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):
9 p.m.
President Barack Obama says the norms for investigations by FBI agents and others in the Justice Department need to be followed so no one is affected by innuendo and rumor.
Obama says that's true for ordinary citizens as well as someone running for president.
Obama made the remarks while discussing the Hillary Clinton email case during an MSNBC interview that aired Friday night.
FBI Director James Comey told Congress last week, just days before the presidential election, that the bureau is looking into newly uncovered emails. Comey's letter to lawmakers didn't say whether investigators are likely to actually turn up anything of note.
Obama told MSNBC that when investigating a case, unless something has been unearthed, investigators need to just do their job.
He also said he believes Comey and the overwhelming majority of those at the FBI are not trying to influence the election.
---
8:50 p.m.
Donald Trump is claiming that the press has a double standard when it comes to how it covers his protesters versus the one who interrupted President Barack Obama Friday.
Trump claims that television crews covering the president's campaign event on behalf of Hillary Clinton kept their cameras fixed on Obama instead of zooming in on the protester.
Obama was interrupted Friday at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, by a man in a military-style outfit with a Trump sign shouting the billionaire's name. Shouting erupted and one man reached out in an attempt to silence the protester. Obama repeatedly told his own supporters to sit down and be quiet.
Trump complained Friday night in Hershey, Pennsylvania, that camera operators wouldn't zoom in on the protester at Obama's event. He also claimed that had he spoken the way Obama did in response to the protester, people would have said he'd become "unhinged."
Trump usually tells security officers to escort protesters out. He has at times appeared to condone violence.
---
8:26 p.m.
A star-studded group of hip-hop artists is joining Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a get-out-the-vote concert Friday night. Donald Trump, meanwhile, is bragging that he doesn't need stars to draw thousands of supporters to his events.
Rapper Jay Z invited his wife, Beyoncé, along with friends Chance the Rapper and Big Sean to perform with him for Clinton in Cleveland.
The free concert is part of a series put on by Clinton's campaign to drum up enthusiasm for her presidential bid.
Trump told supporters in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Friday night that he "didn't have to bring J-Lo or Jay Z" to fill the local hockey arena. He said: "I am here all by myself. Just me. No guitar, no piano, no nothing."
---
8:23 p.m.
President Barack Obama is telling voters at a Hillary Clinton rally that what and who you are doesn't change after you become president.
Obama is trying to dispel the notion that Donald Trump could change and become more presidential if he wins the election. He's making that case at a rally with more than 8,500 people in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Obama says someone who disrespects women before becoming president will disrespect women as president. He says someone who accepts the support of Ku Klux Klan sympathizers or is slow to disown them will be similarly inclined as president. And he says someone who disrespects the Constitution as a candidate will flout it in the Oval Office.
---
6:27 p.m.
A Democratic elector in Washington state said Friday he won't vote for Hillary Clinton even if she wins the popular vote in his state on Election Day, adding a degree of suspense when the Electoral College affirms the election results next month.
Robert Satiacum, a member of Washington's Puyallup Tribe, supported Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary and says that he believes Clinton is a "criminal" who doesn't care enough about Americans Indians and "she's done nothing but flip back and forth."
He said he feels that neither Clinton nor Trump can lead the country.
"She will not get my vote, period," he said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.
Satiacum is one of 12 Democratic electors in Washington, which Clinton is expected to win.
---
6:19 p.m.
Tim Kaine is getting biblical on Republican Donald Trump, comparing him to a dog that eats its own vomit.
The Democratic vice presidential nominee said Trump can't help himself from making crude comments about women and others. To make his point, Kaine partially quoted a verse from the Bible about failing to resist foolish behavior.
"There's an Old Testament phrase that's very graphic: 'like a dog that returneth to its own vomit,'" Kaine said to laughs at a rally in Melbourne, Florida.
Kaine said Trump "just won't stop" making sexist and offensive comments, including recent remarks that the military wouldn't follow Hillary Clinton's orders if she became president.
---
4:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey says discussions among some congressional Republicans about impeaching Hillary Clinton are "un-American."
Some senior Republican leaders have speculated that if she wins, Clinton could be impeached for using a private server for emails as secretary of state.
Casey said Republicans should "figure out a way to move the country forward" and work with Clinton rather than focus on attacking her.
Casey made his comments in an interview at a Clinton campaign event in Pittsburgh on Friday.
---
4:25 p.m.
Hillary Clinton's campaign is calling on rival New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to resign his post in Donald Trump's campaign.
Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta says Trump should ask Christie to step down from his role as head of his transition team. Two of Christie's top aides were found guilty Friday on all counts for their roles in the George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal.
He said Trump is campaigning across the country and talking about "cleaning up the swamp." Podesta said: "He might start by draining his own swamp."
Clinton is making a final swing through the Rust Belt on Friday, hosting events in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
---
4:20 p.m.
Democrats are denouncing remarks by John Sununu after the former New Hampshire governor joked at a Donald Trump rally about Bill and Hillary Clinton's sexual relations.
Sununu recalled when Bill Clinton famously said "I did not have sexual relations with that woman." Sununu asked a crowd of Trump supporters: "You think Bill was referring to Hillary?"
The comment was made about Monica Lewinsky in 1998 as their affair was coming to light.
Sununu is also a former White House Chief of Staff under President George H.W. Bush. His son, Chris Sununu, is running as a Republican for governor in New Hampshire.
Democrats are demanding that Chris Sununu ask his father to apologize.
---
3:55 p.m.
Donald Trump is barnstorming New Hampshire in a last-ditch effort to grab the state's four Electoral College votes, a critical piece of his path to victory.
Hillary Clinton is acutely aware that her path is narrowing and she's hitting back. The former secretary of state has added a stop in the state on Sunday. And she's sending President Barack Obama to make her closing argument there Monday in the state he won twice.
New Hampshire has voted for Democrats in every presidential race since 2004. But a trio of polls released Thursday showed the candidates virtually tied in New Hampshire. Nearly all earlier polls in the state throughout the campaign showed a Clinton lead.
---
3:45 p.m.
President Barack Obama says the reality TV nature of the election isn't like "Survivor" or "The Bachelorette." He says, "it's like some 'Love and Hip Hop' stuff."
Obama is referring to the VH1 reality show about the music industry during a rally for Hillary Clinton in Fayetteville, North Carolina. It's one of two rallies Obama is holding for Clinton in the state Friday.
The president is warning voters that the U.S. can't tolerate the degradation of politics that he attributed to Trump's campaign.
---
3:40 p.m.
President Barack Obama is chastising supporters at a Hillary Clinton rally who turned on a protester supporting Donald Trump.
Obama was interrupted at a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, by a man in a military-style outfit with a Trump sign shouting "Trump" over and over. The crowd quickly erupted and one man nearby reached out with his hand in an attempt to silence the protester.
Obama told the crowd to sit down and be quiet. He says the protester was "not doing nothing" and wasn't a concern.
He says if Democrats lose focus, they'll be in trouble on Election Day.
---
3:20 p.m.
Hillary Clinton's campaign manager says the Democratic presidential nominee is building a "firewall" in states with early voting.
In a conference call with reporters Friday, Robby Mook touted early vote turnout in North Carolina, Florida and Nevada. He said the campaign is working to "build up a lead that Donald Trump is incapable of overcoming."
Mook said the campaign was targeting voters who were less likely to participate and estimated that at least 40 percent of registered voters have already cast ballots in those states. He said Trump will have to "outperform Romney on Election Day" to pull ahead in those states. He was referring to 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney.
Mook said Clinton was winning support from the "Hillary Coalition." He said that includes Latinos, Asian-Americans and college-educated women.
---
2:05 p.m.
Hillary Clinton is celebrating a new jobs report that shows U.S. employers added 161,000 jobs to the workforce last month.
She's telling voters at a rally in Pittsburgh that the new report marks 73 straight months of job growth.
She said she believes the "economy is poised to really take off and thrive." She said: "When the middle class thrives, American thrives."
Clinton said rival Donald Trump would create an economy that would benefit the richest Americans, including his own family.
With early voting almost complete, her campaign is focusing battlegrounds like Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Hampshire in the final days of the race. The majority of voters in those key swing states cast ballots on Tuesday, Election Day.
---
1:55 p.m.
Donald Trump is continuing to hit on the cloud of controversy that hangs over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
He summed it up to an Atkinson, New Hampshire, audience Friday by saying: "What a mess."
He added: "And all she had to do is follow the rules."
Trump was referring to controversies surrounding Clinton's use of a private email system while secretary of state and the work of the Clinton family foundation.
Trump again speculated, without evidence, that, a Clinton presidency would be marred by investigations and trials, creating "an unprecedented constitutional crisis." The FBI recommended against charging anyone in connection with the email setup this summer.
Trump also accused the Department of Justice of doing everything it can "to protect their angel."
---
1:40 p.m.
Donald Trump is claiming a new jobs report shows the U.S. economy is in bad shape.
Trump was speaking at a rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire as he tries to win a state that appears increasingly up for grabs.
His rally came hours after the government reported that employers added 161,000 jobs to the workforce in October. The report also showed that workers received their best pay raises in seven years.
Trump called the numbers "an absolute disaster." He said the growth rate isn't good enough and unemployment is still too high. He has long argued that the unemployment numbers released every month by the government are skewed because they don't include groups such as those who've stopped looking for jobs.
He said, "Nobody believes the numbers they're reporting anyway."
Comments