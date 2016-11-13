Soil Tunnel Trailer brings underground world to the surface

Hunter Knotts has one hand running along the wall as he walks slowly through the trailer.
He feels the mole that's burrowing into the earth, its snout and claws popping out of the soil.
He feels the groundhog that's found a home in the trailer. He runs his hand along the long centipede with its symmetrical back. He can make out every roll on the giant earthworm that's wiggling up through the soil.
He's not scared of the critters. They're made of Styrofoam. He's more interested in the lights glowing from the domes. He bends down so his eyes are closer.
"What's this?" he asks, entranced.
Circular domes holding microorganisms are lit up in glowing purple lights. Knotts is less interested in the 3-D printed tardigrade and more interested in the glowing lights surrounding the giant representation of the microorganism.
"What else glows?" he wants to know.
He likes the light because he can see it. Hunter, a first-grader at the West Virginia School for the Blind, has low vision. His sight is extremely limited, but he can see bright lights, like the glowing domes.
Some of his classmates with better vision move through the trailer faster. They point up at the duck butt swimming in the pond above them and laugh. Then they run over to the blue crayfish on the wall or check out the three-eyed salamander in the polluted side of the pond.
The students who are blind, or the ones with extreme low vision like Knotts, have a teacher nearby most of the time — or Aimee Figgatt, the trailer's mastermind — to explain what they are touching.
Designed to feel as if they were going underground, when the students enter the box trailer, they can look up and see roots coming down from the ceiling. There's a turtle poking its head down from the center of the trailer, like it's looking down on the kids.
The Soil Tunnel Trailer, an interactive learning exhibit, teaches about soil, water and specialty-crop vegetables. A carrot, onion, ginseng and other root vegetables are carved and painted to look real on the right-hand wall. The left-hand wall holds many insects normally found in the ground, like a centipede, a cicada and ants digging tunnel.
"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Figgatt said.
She hopes teaching children about the varying animal and plant life soils support will help teach them to conserve and protect the soils.
"We're helping children to understand in the long run that if I stomp on all of these bugs that I see, my soil may just turn into something hard and dry," Figgatt said.
The mobile education unit made its first appearance at the West Virginia State Fair in August. The Soil Tunnel Trailer is run through the Capitol Conservation District, which represents Kanawha County in the West Virginia Conservation Agency. Figgatt is the district manager of the Capitol Conservation District.
Figgatt hooked up the white box trailer and pulled it from her home in Putnam County to the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney for a two-day visit in October.
"One of the goals I had throughout the construction of that trailer was to get it to the schools for the deaf and the blind," Figgatt said.
This trailer is the first of its kind in West Virginia. Figgatt said she hopes to continue taking the trailer to schools throughout the 55 counties, as well as to events. Since the trailer was completed near the end of summer, Figgatt has taken it to schools close to Charleston, as well as to the West Virginia Book Festival.
She's been working on the project for more than three years. While attending a conference for the National Association of Conservation Districts in 2013, Figgatt saw a group from Kansas with a Soil Tunnel Trailer.
"I just thought to myself 'We need one of those,'" she said. "I was just so inspired by what they were doing."
Figgatt was an elected member of the district's board of supervisors at the time. And after she returned from the trip, "I told the board, 'We have to do this,'" Figgatt said.
The board agreed to purchase the trailer if Figgatt found the funds to design its interior.
"In the summer of 2013, I wrote grants, and then I just kept writing them. I just didn't stop," she said.
Figgatt secured a number of grants to purchase the thick architectural foam that was used to cover the trailer's three interior walls. She found an artist to do the sculpting and painting. And after she found enough funds for the construction, the board purchased an 8-foot-by-16-foot box trailer.
"I just wanted this really, really, really bad," she said.
The trailer was left with the artist for almost two years, but as the 2016 West Virginia State Fair neared, which came around grant deadlines Figgatt had to meet, she realized she'd need to find a new artist if she wanted to get the project done in time. She needed to find somebody who could do it well and do it quickly.
Mike Sipe, a longtime friend of Figgatt's brother, always loved to draw growing up. But as he got older, he became more interested in engineering and stopped drawing for fun.
Figgatt was talking to her brother about her problem, and Sipe's name came up. She gave him a call.
"I've never really done it," he said, "but I'll give it a try."
Sipe had three and a half months to take three walls covered in white architectural foam and turn them into a colorful, 3-D underground world. Working as structural engineer by day, he would come home at night and spend hours working in the trailer, carving out pieces with a hot-wire tool.
To make ripples in the water, he curved the hot wire to look kind of like the letter "C." To create pieces like the centipede, he carved out every individual piece of its back and then used rods to run through the center to connect it.
Sipe had plenty of help. Figgatt and her brother were there often to help. Sipe's sister-in-law, Charity Dudley, would clean up the scrap pieces and the mess Sipe had made before he returned the following night to carve some more.
Dudley, also an artist, made one of the most popular pieces in the trailer, the duck butt that sits in the pond section of the exhibit.
Sipe stopped counting how many hours he spent working late at night painting cicadas and carving Styrofoam into petrified wood.
"I would say it took over 1,000 hours to do it," he said.
"I asked (Figgatt) if it was even possible to finish in three months," Sipe said.
"Of course," she replied.
"I didn't want to let her down."
Figgatt said she hopes after students leave the Soil Tunnel Trailer, they'll know a little more about the importance of soil, about all of the animals and plants that it supports, and about how vital it is to human life.
If anything, students have gotten an up-close look at what a mole looks like. They've gotten to touch the duck butt, and they've had a chance to stare at the glowing microorganisms.
Comments