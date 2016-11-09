7 days in a week

Friday, Nov. 11
Community Theater
Fort Mill Community Theatre presents “Tokens of Affection,” a romantic comedy by Topher Payne, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Other show dates are Nov. 18-20. Tickets are $16, adults; $13, students, and available at Tega Cay Pharmacy and The Crossings on Main. Reservations (recommended) can be made at fortmillplayhouse.org.
Scots-Irish festival
The Town of Clover and Greater Clover Chamber of Commerce will host the 20th annual Feis Chlobhair Clover Highland Games, Céilí & Scots-Irish Festival Friday and Saturday . The celebration begins Friday with the traditional Céilí/Kick-off Party at the Larne Building, 103 N. Main St. Tickets are $20 per person and include a meal, two glasses of beer or wine and a round of whiskey or Scotch tasting. The event is for age 21 and older. No children. For tickets go to cloverchamber.org.
The opening of the festival and games will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Blue Eagle Academy’s walking trail, 300 Clinton Ave. The event features Border Collie demonstrations, Irish dancers, puppeteer, storyteller, performances from The Grandfather Mountain Highlanders Pipes and Drums and music by Tom Eure, a singer/songwriter bringing blends of folk, Celtic, gospel, early rock & roll and a dash of old time. The free festival will also feature food and merchandise vendors as well as the Southeastern Highland Athletics competitions. Festivities end with a traditional bagpiper’s performance and athletics awards ceremony.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Bluegrass
Allison Creek Bluegrass will close out this season Nov. 17 with the group’s own Bluegrass Travelers at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church, S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m. Food service begins at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Easy access. For information, go to AllisonCreekBluegrass.com.
Ongoing
Ren-Fair
The 23rd annual Carolina Renaissance Festival runs 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 20 at Highway 73 and Poplar Tent Road. Advance discount tickets: $23, adults; $13, ages 5-12; available at Harris Teeter Stores region-wide. Tickets purchased at the gate are $1 more, or print your own online at carolina.renfestinfo.com. Seniors age 60 and over and military personnel (with valid ID) get discount tickets at the gate. Parking is free. For information, go to carolina.renfestinfo.com, or call 704-896-5544, toll-free 877-896-5544.
