Television pilot to begin shooting in New Mexico

The latest television production to film in New Mexico is expected to bring jobs for more than 125 crew members and several hundred extras.
The New Mexico Film Office says TNT-produced pilot "Monsters of God" will be shooting through December in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.
The stars will include Garret Dillahunt, Lauren Ambrose and Brian Geraghty, among others. It will be directed by Rod Lurie, who also was involved with "Straw Dogs" and "The Contender."
In "Monsters of God," savagery and violence are the cornerstones of Colonel "Terrible" Bill Lancaster's holy war against the Comanche in post-Civil War Texas. Despite the tenuous peace between the Comanche and residents of Slater, Lancaster sets out to kill off the tribe, bringing chaos to the town.
