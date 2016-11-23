Mos Def leaves South Africa on a US passport

2:40 Gamecock fans burn 30-foot tall Tiger Pause

1:24 Video: Watch the trick play Gaffney used to knock Northwestern out of the 5A football playoffs

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:17 Flint Hill Baptist Church hosts The Compassion Experience

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find