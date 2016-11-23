Schumer to reveal lost 19th century art at NY historic site

2:40 Gamecock fans burn 30-foot tall Tiger Pause

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:17 Flint Hill Baptist Church hosts The Compassion Experience

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

1:24 Video: Watch the trick play Gaffney used to knock Northwestern out of the 5A football playoffs

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally