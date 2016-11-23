Schumer to reveal lost 19th century art at NY historic site

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer will be at a New York historic site to reveal long-lost artwork painted by the artist who's considered the father of the Hudson River School art movement.
The New York Democrat plans to be at the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill early Wednesday afternoon to discuss the findings.
Cole was a teenager when he emigrated to the U.S. from England in the early 19th century. He went on to found an American art movement that became known as the Hudson River School.
Last year, officials at his former Hudson River home-turned-historic site announced that restoration work had uncovered hints of previously unknown wall paintings done by Cole.
Schumer secured more than $600,000 in federal funding for the restoration work, and he's asking the government for more money to continue the projects.
