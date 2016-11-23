Aaron Hernandez friend sues CNN for airing hospital photos

A friend of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is suing CNN for airing images of him recovering in a hospital from a gunshot wound to the face he says was inflicted by Hernandez.
The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2g5FE5Q) Alexander Bradley filed the lawsuit in Connecticut federal court Tuesday.
He says the cable network invaded his privacy because he never provided CNN photos or authorized them to take photos of him.
Images of Bradley in a Florida hospital in 2013 were shown during a CNN special report on Hernandez that aired last year.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. CNN declined to comment and Bradley's lawyer didn't immediately comment.
Hernandez is serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd in Massachusetts and faces two additional murder charges.
