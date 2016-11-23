7 days in a week

Saturday, Nov. 26
Craft fairs
More than 150 craft vendors will show their wares at the Winter Wonderland Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Dairy Barn at the Anne Springs Close Greenway. There will be a variety of homemade and handmade items such as infused olive oil, soaps, lotions, candles, pottery, knit and crocheted items and more. There will be food trucks and a door prize raffle with contributions from the vendors. Admission is free. Rain or shine. Parking is $5 per car. The annual Paws with Claus event will be from 1-3 p.m., at which visitors can take pictures of their pets and Santa. Bring your own camera. A $10 sitting fee will benefit the Mary Warner Mack Memorial Dog Park.
The 35th annual B&B Craft Show will be 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Springdale Recreation Center, South Plantation Road. More than 50 vendors will display crafts, gifts, jewelry, pottery and art. Door prizes every hour. Santa pictures, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Homemade vegetable soup, cornbread and hot dogs for sale. For information, call 803-287-2667. Bring nonperishable food donations for HOPE of Lancaster and KARE of Kershaw.
Upcoming
Victorian tea
The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill’s annual Victorian Teas, part of the Christmasville events, will be noon Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 at the Armstrong-Mauldin House, 607 Aiken Ave. The Sugar Plum Boutique will be open an hour before and after each tea, with items, crafts and homemade holiday treats from local artisans and vendors. Cost is $25 for adults; $12 for children age 12 and under. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 30. Call Betty at 803-415-7278 or the clubhouse at 803-328-8888 and leave a message for a call back.
Candlelight tours
Historic Brattonsville’s annual Christmas Candlelight Tours will be 3-9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10. Historically dressed interpreters portray how the holidays were celebrated on the plantation during the 18th and 19th centuries. From 3-6 p.m. hands-on activities for all ages include candle-dipping, scherenschitte (paper cutting,) stringing popcorn and decorating the tree with handmade ornaments. The Bratton Arms Tavern will be open with food by the Friends of Brattonsville available for purchase. Admission: adult, $10; senior, $8; ages 4-17, $6; age 3 and under and CHM members, free. Historic Brattonsville will be closed the day of the events until 3 p.m. and Brattonsville Road will be closed from 2:30-9:30 p.m. For more information call 803-684-2327 or go to www.chmuseums.org.
Holiday concert
The York County Choral Society will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Christmas Cantata” with uniquely set traditional selections of the season at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Westminster Presbyterian Church on 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Tickets are $20, adults; $10, seniors age 65 and older and $5, students with ID. Tickets are available at the door or you can get them at yorkcountychoralsociety.org.
