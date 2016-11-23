McClevey concerts brim with bluegrass, country and side of soul

The Culture & Heritage Museum’s 2017 Southern Sound Series at the McCelvey Theater, 212 E. Jefferson St., will be brimming with bluegrass, scattered with country and come with a generous side of soul. Dedicated to providing the regional community with authentic contemporary performances, the series showcases musical genres that are steeped in the multi-cultural origins of the Carolinas. The lineup includes Sierra Hull, The Suffers, Steep Canyon Rangers and The SteelDrivers. Concerts start at 7:30 p.m.
The 2017 Southern Sound Series line-up:
Sierra Hull, a bluegrass child prodigy turned full-fledged mandolin virtuoso, will perform Jan. 7. Hull has played the White House, Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. Hull was the first bluegrass musician to receive a Presidential Scholarship to the Berklee College of Music. With four albums to her credit, Hull’s most recent release, “Weighted Mind,” was produced by Bela Fleck and includes vocal harmonies by Rhiannon Giddens, Alison Krauss and Abigail Washburn. “Weighted Mind” was nominated for 2016’s Album of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and contains Hull’s “Black River,” which received an IBMA nomination for Song of the Year. Hull was awarded IBMA’s Mandolin Player of the Year and co-hosted the 2016 IBMA awards on September 29.
The Suffers, rooted in the tradition of African-American gospel music, perform Feb. 18. A ten-piece band with a horn section and the front-and-center vocals of Ms. Kam Franklin, The Suffers lay it down with fun and funk. Spin magazine described The Suffers as “the sort of neo-retro group you never knew music was so badly missing.” They hail from Houston, Texas, and have performed on The Late Show, The Daily Show, NPR’s Tiny Desk concert, Newport Folk Fest, and Austin City Limits Music Festival. The Suffers received eleven Houston Press Music Awards in 2015. A self-titled debut album was released in February.
The Grammy-Award winning Steep Canyon Rangers performed sold-out concerts at the McCelvey Center in January 2014 and March 2015 and will be back March 10. The band returns with its deftly crafted feel-good bluegrass. The title track from the Steep Canyon Rangers’ latest album, “RADIO,” was nominated for 2016’s Song of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association. The band’s “Nobody Knows You” won a 2013 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album. After touring with comedian/banjo-picking Steve Martin in 2011, the Steep Canyon Rangers were presented with the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year Award. The band’s concert at the McCelvey will be on the heels of another tour with Steve Martin.
The SteelDrivers, who kicked off 2016 with a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album on behalf of the band’s latest release, “The Muscle Shoals Recordings,” will end the series April 22. The legendary Alabama region known for shaping musical history, Muscle Shoals is home to lead singer/songwriter Gary Nichols and lends the verve to the SteelDrivers’ unique sound. “Muscle Shoals Recordings” was nominated by the International Bluegrass Music Association for 2016’s Album of the Year and contains “Long Way Down,” which was nominated for IBMA’s Song of the Year. Since its first release in 2008, the band’s discography includes several Grammy nominations in both country and bluegrass categories. The SteelDrivers’ behind-the-scenes credits as songsmiths and session players have generated big chart successes.
Tickets are $25, CHM Members, $30, general admission. Season passes, available until Jan. 7, are $90, members, and $108, nonmembers. Tickets are available online at www.chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries or call 803-909-7313 or 803-909-7488.
