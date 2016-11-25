2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years Pause

0:30 Paroled Chester man looks forward to Thanksgiving with family after 43 years

2:34 Video: Keon Johnson talks about heroic 38-point game in Winthrop win over Illinois

1:24 Logging truck avoids collision, overturns in Rock Hill

1:17 Flint Hill Baptist Church hosts The Compassion Experience

0:37 Lake Wylie students prepares Thanksgiving meals for 30 families

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

1:14 How to make wild rice casserole with leftover turkey

1:04 Video: junior kicker is South Pointe's secret weapon in quest for third straight football state title