November 27, 2016 8:17 PM

Michigan-Ohio State get season-best rating for ESPN network

The Associated Press
BRISTOL, Conn.

ESPN says the Michigan-Ohio State double-overtime thriller drew a 10.4 overnight rating, the best for any game this season across its networks.

The rating was the second-best for a game on ABC, topped only by the 2006 Michigan-Ohio State game, and the best for a noon kickoff for any game on an ESPN network. The 2006 game which was a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup earned an 11.5 overnight rating.

No. 2 Ohio State beat No. 3 Michigan 30-27 in Saturday's game.

The rating peaked at 12.7 between 3:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET when the game went to overtime.

ESPN says the game was also streamed online more than any regular-season it has ever done, with more than one million unique viewers.

