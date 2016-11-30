10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. WHAT MAY DELIGHT SOME, DISMAY OTHERS
Two months out from Inauguration Day, there are growing signs that Trump's idea of what's presidential may never sync up with past norms.
2. JOB-SAVER IN INDIANA
Air conditioning company Carrier Corp. says it has reached a deal with Trump to keep nearly 1,000 jobs in the Hoosier State.
3. COLOMBIA'S WORST AIR CRASH IN TWO DECADES PROBED
Authorities try to figure out why a chartered jetliner carrying a Brazilian soccer team crashed in the Andes, killing all but six of the 77 people aboard.
4. FIDEL'S ASHES SET FOR TOUR
Castro's remains depart Havana on a four-day caravan across the Caribbean island that will trace in reverse his victorious march from Santiago to the capital.
5. DEADLY STORMS HIT SOUTHEAST US
Authorities say three people have been killed as a line of storms and possible tornadoes moved across northern Alabama overnight.
6. ARTILLERY BARRAGE KILLS MANY DISPLACED IN ALEPPO
Syrian activists say at least 21 people have been killed in an attack on a housing area for those displaced in rebel-held eastern Aleppo and accused government forces of being behind it.
7. WHO IS FACING A CHALLENGE IN HOUSE LEADERSHIP
Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi looks likely to prevail after promising some changes to give newer lawmakers a bigger voice.
8. PARK STILL FACES IMPEACHMENT
Opposition parties agree to stick to their plans to oust the South Korean president, dismissing her offer to resign if parliament arranges a safe transfer of power.
9. ORDINARY PEOPLE TRAINED TO SAVE LIVES IN SHOOTINGS, ATTACKS
A federal initiative seeks to train everyone at schools and other public places in how to treat injuries from a mass attack like the one at Ohio State until paramedics arrive.
10. HILLARY CLINTON MAKES SURPRISE APPEARANCE AT UNICEF GALA
Katy Perry was the night's big honoree, but the former presidential candidate gets the biggest ovation as she presented the pop star with an award at the Snowflake Ball.
