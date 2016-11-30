7 days in a week

Friday, Dec. 2
Pottery sale
The 2016 Winthrop University Holiday Pottery Sale will be noon-6 p.m. Friday in G-10 Rutledge Building. Visitors will find many unique, hand-crafted creations from ceramics students and Winthrop faculty. Some selections this year include beautifully glazed pitchers, coffee mugs with 3D faces peering out and an exquisite container featuring a bird perched on top. For information, contact Whitney Hough at 803-323-2399 or houghw@winthrop.edu, or go to www.winthrop.edu/arts.
Gallery openings
Winthrop University Galleries will hold an opening reception, 6:30-8 p.m. Friday for two new faculty exhibitions; “Eye to Eye” by Phil Moody in the Rutledge Gallery and “Hovering” by Mark Hamilton in the Elizabeth Dunlap Patrick Gallery. Moody and Hamilton will present a gallery talk at 7 p.m. during the reception with guest speaker David Houston, photographer, curator and art historian. Although Oakland Avenue will be closed for the Rock Hill Christmas Parade, guests can enter the campus at Alumni Drive off Cherry Road and park in the Johnson lot or enter via Park or Ebenezer avenues.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Story with Santa
“A Story with Santa in the Garden” will be 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in Glencairn Garden as he reads “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” After the story, children can tell Santa what they want for Christmas while parents take photographs. Hot chocolate and cookies as well as children’s activities will be provided by the Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. This free event will be held rain or shine.
Reindeer Romp
The Reindeer Romp 5K benefiting Girls on the Run is 8 a.m. Saturday at Fountain Park. More than 600 girls age 8-15 will run in the noncompetitive run/walk. All runners will get a T-shirt, finisher’s medal and goody bag. For information, go to gotrtricountysc.org.
Candlelight tours
Historic Brattonsville’s annual Christmas Candlelight Tours will be 3-9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10. Historically dressed interpreters portray how the holidays were celebrated on the plantation during the 18th and 19th centuries. From 3-6 p.m. hands-on activities for all. The Bratton Arms Tavern will be open with food by the Friends of Brattonsville available for purchase. Admission: adult, $10; senior, $8; ages 4-17, $6; age 3 and under and CHM members, free. Historic Brattonsville will be closed the day of the events until 3 p.m. and Brattonsville Road will be closed from 2:30-9:30 p.m. For more information call 803-684-2327 or go to www.chmuseums.org.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Holiday concert
The York County Choral Society will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Christmas Cantata” with uniquely set traditional selections of the season at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at Westminster Presbyterian Church on 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Tickets are $20, adults; $10, seniors age 65 and older; and $5, students with ID. Tickets are available at the door or you can get them at yorkcountychoralsociety.org.
