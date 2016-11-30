Parades pack in the family fun

The holiday parade season is underway in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.
Here’s the full schedule:
Friday
Rock Hill – Begins at 6:30 p.m. on Oakland Avenue at Winthrop University and concludes at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Fort Mill – “Christmas Around the World” begins at 11 a.m. on Tom Hall Street and ends at Walter Elisha Park.
Hickory Grove – Begins at 3 p.m. near the old Oxford plant and travels down Wylie Avenue to the VFW building.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Tirzah – Begins 3 p.m. Sunday on Tirzah Road between S.C. 5 and S.C. 161. Line up begins at 2 p.m. Parking available at Tirzah Presbyterian Church.
Clover – The 46th annual parade begins at 3 p.m. and goes through downtown.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
York – Begins at 4:30 p.m. and runs along Congress Street through the center of town.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Richburg – Begins at 11 a.m. and travels up Main Street and ends near the fire station.
Van Wyck – The 8th annual Van Wyck Christmas Parade and Candy Toss begins at noon at Steele Hill and Old Hickory roads and ends at the community center .
Fort Lawn – Begins at 2 p.m. where U.S. 21 South begins, travels down Main Street and ends at Municipal Drive.
Lancaster – Begins at 6 p.m. at the Cultural Arts District in Historic Downtown Lancaster.
Lake Wylie – The 28th annual “Lights on the Lake” holiday boat parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at T-Bones on the Lake to line up. The route spans both sides of the Buster Boyd Bridge.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Lowrys – Begins at 1 p.m. at the Community Center, goes in Lowrys and ends at the community center. Only tractors, farm equipment and horses with or without riders allowed.
