Thousands mourn beloved leader Jayalalithaa in south India

1:20 Deshaun Watson's Heisman statement Pause

1:16 Owner of Rock Hill music store to close business after 40 years

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

0:50 At least 33 killed in Oakland warehouse fire

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:43 Mac Banks takes the 'Gravy challenge' for Fort Mill's Community Cafes

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more "human" than you thought

5:34 The Spirit of South Carolina shines in Governor's speech