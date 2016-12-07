Tularosa Basin museum presents New Deal art exhibit

The Tularosa Basin Museum of History in sponsorship with the Flickinger Center for Performing Arts and First National Bank has brought 50 pieces of historic New Deal art from Santa Fe to Patron's Hall for their Federal Arts Project art exhibit.
The art was provided by Executive Director of the National New Deal Preservation Association Katherine Flynn. Flynn was present at the opening of the exhibit and spoke of the myriad of programs within the New Deal economic plan, reported the Alamogordo Daily News (http://bit.ly/2gZ5Pyf).
TBMH docent Donna Doyle Milburn said the overall purpose of the New Deal art exhibit is to bring a new awareness of the treasures in the 90 or more communities in New Mexico that were recipient of the Federal Arts Project and other New Deal programs.
"The New Deal program was an important economic program," Milburn said. "It put people to work and there were many programs, about 30 of them, that allowed people to work."
The New Deal was a series of social liberal programs enacted in the United States between 1933 and 1938. They were executive orders during the first term of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The programs were in response to the Great Depression.
Alamogordo historian and retired educator Dr. Dave Townsend said the Great Depression was a severe worldwide economic depression and originated after a fall in stock prices and became worldwide news with the stock market crash of Oct. 29, 1929 known as Black Tuesday.
"The Great Depression came after the roaring 20s when the economy was high and was stimulated by WWI when people were investing in stocks. That had to end sooner or later because it was a false economy," Townsend said. "During that period, the main problem as I see it, people had lost the power to consume. It wasn't the failure of American industry in the sense that we can produce the most bicycles in the world, it's just that people couldn't afford them. The basic idea behind the New Deal was to give people the power to consume again and it put young men to work."
Townsend said the programs created by the New Deal gave a tremendous boost to the economy and infrastructure allowing for the construction of highways, bridges and dams.
"New Mexico was one of the most active states in the New Deal programs, particularly in the arts," he said.
Some of the structures in the Tularosa Basin to come out of the New Deal economic plan include the Otero County Administration Building, Alamogordo Woman's Club, New Mexico School for the Blind which includes improvements to the auditorium, central receiving and infirmary, plus Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) boys planted many pecans trees on the property.
White Sands National Monument was also a part of the New Deal as well as several buildings in Tularosa.
In addition to photography, many murals, frescos, paintings and sculptures - art enhanced not only buildings, but also the lives of New Mexicans during that period of history.
"The art that we're featuring is based off a quote FDR said - 'They're workers and they need to eat too,'" Townsend said. "The reason New Mexico benefited a lot is because we were one of the poorest states. It was a rural economy, very sluggish. Farming was tough in those times and nature seemed to get in the way, such as the dust bowl."
Some of the iconic paintings and photographs from the era that are on display is "Migrant Mother," photographed by Dorthea Lange, a photographer based out of New Mexico. Lange's photograph is perhaps the most iconic photograph taken during the Great Depression.
Several of Lange's pieces are on display at Patron's Hall.
Other works that are on display are original paintings by J.R. Willis that belong to the Alamogordo Woman's Club. The Willis paintings are examples of the New Deal art program in Alamogordo as well as the Peter Hurd frescos that are also included in the exhibit. The original frescos can be viewed in person at the Otero County Administration Building, 1101 New York Ave.
Milburn encourages the community to visit the exhibit and learn about the area's history as well as the Great Depression era.
"It's very historical. The program was more than just a program, it helped the people," Milburn said. "It wasn't just some government program, it served its purpose and it served it very well."
The exhibit is free and will be displayed in Patron's Hall, 1106 N. New York Ave., until Feb. 4. Patron's Hall is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
"There's a heavy demand for them. We're lucky to get them in the first place," Townsend said. "There's too much demand for them simply because everybody wants them."
