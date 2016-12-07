Cruz Beckham, 11, releases debut holiday song for charity

1:23 Tax board hires first paid chief for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department Pause

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

1:20 Deshaun Watson's Heisman statement

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more "human" than you thought

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:33 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

2:48 Tax board and the public clash on hiring a Lake Wylie fire chief

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials