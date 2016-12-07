Detroit Symphony planning 2017 Asian tour, 1st trek to China

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra plans its first concert in Japan in nearly two decades, and the ensemble's inaugural trek to China.
The orchestra announced Tuesday it will embark on a three-week tour in July with 11 concerts in the two countries. The Asia Tour 2017 kicks off with a free Detroit send-off show on July 9 that will be webcast via the "Live from Orchestra Hall" series.
Music Director Leonard Slatkin says in a release the series "has been engaging" audiences worldwide for five years. The tour, he adds, is "a great opportunity to build on our digital successes."
Stops include Tokyo and Toyota City in Japan, and the Chinese cities of Chongqing, Wuhan and Shanghai.
Sponsors include the William Davidson Foundation, Ford Motor Co. and Ford Motor Co. Fund.
Comments