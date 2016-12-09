Painter without arms reflects on a lifetime of art

The basement of Johannes Michalski's St. George home is filled with oil paintings, evidence of a man with diverse tastes and copious artistic talent.
There are Southwest landscapes, internationally famous landmarks, pastoral settings, seascapes, clowns and Jesus watching over a pod of dolphins — the artist's favorite animal.
Michalski was raised Catholic and among his paintings is one of Michael, the archangel.
"'Michalski' means 'son of Michael' so Michael is my art angel," he told The Spectrum (http://bit.ly/2gbbA7s).
It all represents a lifetime of work, honing his skills and developing his craft, and he made every stroke with a brush held in his mouth.
"With a Brush in My Mouth" is actually the title of Michalski's autobiography. The artist will turn 80 this month, and for the past 69 years he has lived without arms.
Michalski was raised in Belgium, near Brussels. Born just before the outbreak of World War II, he was the youngest of three children raised by a single mother who was widowed when she was only 24. The siblings spent much of the war living in a convent orphanage.
"She put us in an orphanage because she wanted us all to be safe," he says, adding that his mother was half-Polish.
Although Michalski's family was not Jewish, the Nazis killed nearly 2.8 million Christian Poles during the war. Germany occupied Belgium from 1940 to 1945.
Life in the convent was difficult. There was little food and it was far from Brussels so his mother was only able to visit a few times each year. He and his siblings also endured relentless bullying from the other children.
It was bullying again that would play a part in the tragedy that cost him his arms.
After the war, Michalski's mother ran a café that was popular among local football (soccer) players. One day in 1947, at the age of 10, he was helping his mother with chores at the café when some of his friends convinced him to sneak away and watch a football match with them. However, officials at the game ejected the children because of their disruptive behavior with a whistle.
"It interfered with the game so they kicked us out," he says.
Unable to see the action, one of Michalski's friends suggested they climb a power pole for a better view. He issued a challenge to race to the pole and Michalski won, climbing up first.
A pushy friend was just below him and kept grabbing onto Michalski's shoe. This made him nervous, as he was already somewhat afraid of heights, so he tried to get away from the other boy. He climbed higher and higher, soon reaching the top of the pole. As the other boy pursued him, Michalski became desperate. He reached out and grabbed the power line with both hands.
"Then I don't remember," he says.
Thousands of volts traveled through the 10-year-old's body. Then he fell, plummeting from the top of the pole into a field below.
He was transported to the hospital in a coma. The fall caused a massive head injury. He remained in the coma for two weeks, during which his horribly burned arms became infected and gangrenous. The doctor told his mother they would have to amputate both of his arms to save his life.
When Michalski finally woke from the coma, he was greeted with a new reality: life as an amputee. Both of his arms had been removed at the shoulder.
Becoming an artist
In those days, children with extreme disabilities did not simply attend school with the other children. So Michalski spent the days with his mother at her café.
"At the café I was bored because I wasn't going to school," he says. "So I put a pen in my mouth. I made a few lines and I tried to make a house."
That's how it all began.
A customer came into the café and saw Michalski's rudimentary art project. He gave the boy some pointers for drawing a house. Michalski added a walkway and trees and bushes around the house.
"My mom said, 'You're good. You should become an artist,'" he remembers.
Because he was unable to attend school, Michalski spent the early part of his teenage years in an institution for people with disabilities. His mother sent him magazines and he used them as inspirations for his ongoing pursuit of art, making copies of the images in the magazines.
Despite his dedication to improving upon his artistic skills, those operating the institution told him he would never amount to anything, says Nanci Baldwin, a home health practitioner who is by Michalski's side during nearly all of his waking hours.
When he was 15, Michalski was able to leave the institution. He got a job in a hospital, where he began painting small still life paintings. His work soon began to garner attention.
"They were quite good," Michalski says. "Everybody wanted one."
The most important attention came from an organization called the Association of Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Worldwide. When his mother contacted the association's director, he told her that the young painter must go to art school. When Michalski's mother said she could not afford art school, the director said the association would pay for it.
So off Michalski went to the Académie Royale des Beaux-Arts in Brussels. Coincidentally, this art school, which was founded in 1711, moved to a former convent and orphanage in 1876.
During his time at the academy, Michalski says he was the only student with a disability. After graduation, he began working for the association that had put him through school. He painted for them, and his art became the basis for prints used in calendars and postcards.
In addition to creating art, Michalski also became a public speaker, traveling all over the world to make presentations for the association. He speaks five languages but he didn't limit his travels to Europe. He has also presented in countries as diverse as India and Iran.
'Disabled but able'
Decades later, Michalski still receives payment from the association, though he has been unable to paint for a few years because of various injuries. The first came a few years ago when he fell down in his home and broke his hip in three places.
No one was with him at his home but he was able to wriggle "like a worm" to the kitchen door and call for help. A neighbor girl heard his pleas and alerted her father. Michalski spent the next eight months in a rehabilitation facility. Since that time, he has also had neck surgery for another injury.
As a result of these injuries, he now uses an electric wheelchair that he operates with his feet. The injuries have also prevented him from painting.
But during his productive years, he was able to paint a new piece about every month, working every day for about seven hours at a time as he meticulously placed brushstrokes with subtle movements of his head.
That ability is still evident in his handwriting. Although he does not paint, he is able to sign copies of his autobiography, complete with short notes to the intended recipients. His name appears with graceful precision — evidence of the skills honed through decades of artistic development.
Recently he has been appearing at events like the What Women Want Expo to sell copies of his books. He signs each of them.
"'Johannes' I can do in one breath," he says. "Then I take a big breath and do 'Michalski.'"
Obviously, it takes more time and effort for him to write with his mouth than for more people who use their hands. This same element of time affected his painting. He was unable to use acrylics because they dried too quickly. That's why he became an oil painter.
"I say I'm disabled but I'm able," he says.
In fact, he even designed the xeriscaping around his Bloomington Hills home on his own, moving each rock with his feet. Baldwin says she was recently out in his yard, hanging Christmas lights on his house, and was overcome by emotions when she realized how much work it must have taken for him to move those rocks.
Of course, he moved to the home 15 years ago — more than a decade before he began using the wheelchair.
"I wish I could walk," Michalski says. "I don't dislike this chair. I hate it."
But as soon as he says this, he mentions the other artists in his association, many of whom have used wheelchairs for much longer than him. He knows life has been easier for him than for others.
Baldwin doesn't just provide physical care for Michalski. She even takes him to places like California to visit his son and granddaughters or to Las Vegas, where he was able to fulfill a dream by kissing a dolphin.
Although he has it in his mind to live to 103, when he dies, he wants to be cremated and have his ashes scattered in the ocean with the dolphins.
Through his trials, Michalski has managed to stay positive, Baldwin says. He celebrates his passion for dolphins and UFOs. He speaks fondly about his love for animals (like his parrot, Jocko) and his granddaughter, who also has a severe disability ("She's my sunshine.").
"He is, without a doubt, an inspiration in my life," Baldwin says.
Michalski's response is characteristically simple: "Life goes on, doesn't it?"
