7 days in a week

Friday, Dec. 16
Ballet
York County Ballet presents “The Nutcracker,” directed by Anne Blackwell at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Johnson Hall Theater at Winthrop University. Tickets are $15 and available at yorkcountyballet.com or the Winthrop Bookstore. Latecomers will be seated at intermission.
Community theater
Rock Hill Community Theatre presents Scrooge’s Christmas at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite N behind the ROC Emporium. In Ken Jones’ adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, “A Christmas Carol,” a group of actors portray all the characters in this Christmas tradition. Observe the redeeming transformation of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, played by award-winning actor Michael Devokaitis. Tickets: $15, adult, and $12, student/senior. Tickets available at www.rockhilltheatre.org or 803-326-7428.
Bluegrass
▪ Blackstock Bluegrass Christmas celebration, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at the old schoolhouse, School Road. Supper at 5:45 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share. For information call Ms. Odell at 803-581-4740.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Parade
The Lowrys parade begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Community Center, goes into Lowrys and ends at the community center. Only tractors, farm equipment and horses with or without riders allowed.
Art for the birds
“Birds in Art” and “Our Feathered Friends,” two new exhibitions, bring art and nature together at the Museum of York County. “Birds in Art” on exhibit Saturday-April 9 features 60 works of art, including paintings, sculpture and graphics, that portray avian life. Organized by the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau, Wisc., “Birds in Art” is in its 41st year as an annual touring exhibition. Over 500 artists from around the world submit their work every year to be juried into the exhibition. Through varied mediums and themes, the artists offer fresh perspectives and capture a wide range of aspects of avian life. A display of local student artwork inspired by the birds of the Carolina Piedmont, “Our Feathered Friends,” is an exhibit of two-dimensional work organized by art teachers from 11 elementary schools in York County. Each elementary school’s art teacher developed a lesson around the topic of native S.C. birds, integrating science and social studies standards into the visual art curriculum. The exhibit runs through March 26. Museum of York County, 4621 Mt. Gallant Road, Rock Hill. 803-329-2121. chmuseums.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Winter Solstice Yoga
Balance Yoga and Massage, 2435 S.C. 160 Suite 108, Tega Cay, is offering a free 90-minute class at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday followed by an optional 15-minute meditation. There’s no charge, but donations (tax deductible) to the Doorofhope4teens helpline for teens and young adults struggling with depression appreciated. For more, call 803-802-9990.
Comments