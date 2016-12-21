7 days in a week

Monday, Dec. 26
Model train and village
The Rev. Charles Aurand will have his elaborate model trains and lighted village on display 4-8 p.m. Monday through Dec. 30 in the John A. Farris fellowship hall at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, North Congress Street, York. Admission is a canned food item to be donated to PATH and Tender Hearts. Among the trains in the display are the pastor’s first Lionel train set from 1959, a replica of the 1958 “girls pink train set” and a Southern Railroad Crescent Train.
Ongoing
Art for the birds
“Birds in Art” and “Our Feathered Friends,” two new exhibitions, bring art and nature together at the Museum of York County. “Birds in Art” on exhibit through April 9 features 60 works of art, including paintings, sculpture and graphics, that portray avian life. Organized by the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau, Wisc., “Birds in Art” is in its 41st year as an annual touring exhibition. A display of local student artwork inspired by the birds of the Carolina Piedmont, “Our Feathered Friends,” is an exhibit of two-dimensional work organized by art teachers from 11 elementary schools in York County. Each elementary school’s art teacher developed a lesson around the topic of native S.C. birds. The exhibit runs through March 26. Museum of York County, 4621 Mt. Gallant Road, Rock Hill. 803-329-2121. chmuseums.org.
Upcoming
Photography exhibit
Works by photographer Chris Wice will be on exhibit Jan. 6-30 in the Rock Hill City Hall Rotunda Gallery, 155 Johnston Avenue, Rock Hill. Shot in Portland, Mich., a small town nestled between Lansing and Grand Rapids, the photographs convey the quiet setting of this old farming community. For information, go to portlandexposure.zenfolio.com. The gallery on the second floor is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Art exhibit
Catawba River Art Guild will host an art show, Jan 6-Feb. 12 at the Perimeter Gallery, Center for the Arts, 121 E. Main Street, Rock Hill.
Concert
Recently nominated for a 2017 Grammy, Sierra Hull will open the Culture and Heritage Museums’ Southern Sound Series at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at The McCelvey Center, 212 E. Jefferson St., York. Hull’s “Weighted Mind” is up for Best Folk Album. The nomination is the first for Hull and demonstrates her music’s cross-over boundaries between bluegrass and folk. Hull will be accompanied by bassist Ethan Jodziewicz. Tickets: $25 CHM members, $30 general admission. Season passes are available until Jan. 7 and are $90, members, and $108, nonmembers. Tickets are available at www.chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries or call 803-909-7313 or 803-909-7488.
