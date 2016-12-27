Former 'Survivor' contestant gets prison for child porn

1:52 Volunteers describe 'tradition, honor' of working Rock Hill soup kitchen on Christmas Pause

1:38 VIDEO: Moped rules and safety tips

0:56 Rock Hill, NFL star Clowney donates cash to youth for shopping spree

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:06 Man paroled in Chester killing after 39 years; were wrong men convicted?

3:21 Rock Hill brings Christmas to family of husband, dad battling brain cancer