December 29, 2016 7:56 AM

Iconic coffeehouse resumes hosting concerts after upgrades

The Associated Press
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.

The nation's oldest continuously operating coffeehouse is again hosting performances in its original space after being temporarily displaced by a renovation project.

Performances at Caffe Lena (LEE'-nuh) in Saratoga Springs were halted in June so the building that's home to the second-floor music venue could undergo more than $1 million in upgrades. During the past six months the coffeehouse's concerts were held at a newly redeveloped residential property located nearby and at other venues around Saratoga

Performances at the not-for-profit music venue resume Friday night.

The improvements include expansion of the coffeehouse's performance room from 80 to 100 seats and installing a new state-of-the-art sound system.

Caffe Lena opened in May 1960. Since then it has hosted many of folk music's biggest names, including Bob Dylan, Arlo Guthrie and Don McLean.

