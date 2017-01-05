The Latest: Turkish fashion designer arrested after beating

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebok Live

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

1:23 Dylann Roof target practice