Mardi Gras season kicks off with cakes, street car rides

1:11 York County roads drenched with salt mixture ahead of snow storm Pause

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

1:56 State health, Rock Hill school officials address TB concerns

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:37 Bethel Firefighters sworn in

0:38 Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny discusses paternity leave for Matt Carpenter

2:42 File video: Winthrop Coliseum custodian's funeral at Rock Hill arena

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live