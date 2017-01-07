Longtime actress Francine York dies at 80

0:57 Snow falls Saturday morning after night of freezing rain in Rock Hill Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:11 Snow falls in Lake Wylie

1:38 Dog supporters protest against potential law changes in York

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

7:47 Clemson begins preparations for Ohio State, Fiesta Bowl

1:56 Gerri McDaniel speaks at North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce breakfast