Gosling dances into stars with Golden Globe for 'La La Land'

2:01 Lake Wylie man, nephew share Clemson football championship experience Pause

0:46 Watch: Clemson Media Day in 40 seconds

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:34 Sledding, dog walking part of winter storm fun in York County

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

0:11 Snow falls in Lake Wylie

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained