Virginia is losing film and TV projects to other states

1:37 Neighbors talk about shooting that leaves 2 dead on Blake Street in Rock Hill Pause

2:00 Winthrop students, faculty 'will make our voices heard' at Women's March on Washington

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:22 Banks Trail students explain their new app, HearingHelper

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:08 Fort Mill woman to get second kidney from family since 2011

1:04 “Texas is the greatest state in America.”

1:53 Raw video: Clemson celebrates national championship