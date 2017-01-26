Entertainment

January 26, 2017 10:06 AM

Black Women in Hollywood Awards to fete Monae, Rae, others

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Essence magazine will celebrate Janelle Monae, Issa Rae, Aja Naomi King and Yara Shahidi at its 10th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

The magazine announced Thursday that it will recognize "Hollywood's Next Generation" at a gala dinner hosted by Gabrielle Union in the days leading up to the Oscars. The Black Women in Hollywood Awards will be held Feb. 23 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Singer-actress Monae stars in two films up for best picture, "Hidden Figures" and "Moonlight." Writer-director-actress Issa Rae is the creator and star of HBO's hit "Insecure." King appears in "How to Get Away With Murder," and Shahidi is known for her work on "black-ish."

Past honorees include Oprah Winfrey, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Halle Berry, Taraji P. Henson, Lupita Nyong'o and Octavia Spencer.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A Dog's Purpose

View more video

Entertainment Videos