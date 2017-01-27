EXCHANGE: Marengo artist brings hometown pride to gallery

1:48 Video highlights: Winthrop holds off Gardner-Webb with last-second block Pause

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:58 Girls in York, Chester, Lancaster counties run for their lives

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally