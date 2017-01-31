German proposal wins for best idea to cover Verona Arena

1:48 'I am not a monster': Lancaster couple get prison in abuse death of 5-year-old girl Pause

1:53 York County voters ask Sen. Lindsey Graham to vote against DeVos, Sessions

3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

1:55 The first class of Fort Mill School District Hall of Fame inductees honored

2:11 York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy

1:05 File video: Chester County official explains how they found foster homes for 116 dogs rescued from puppy mill

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials