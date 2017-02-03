Saturday, Feb. 4
Historic Brattonsville
Every Saturday in February, Historic Brattonsville will feature special guided tours that interpret African American history and culture in the Carolina Piedmont. “By Way of the Back Door” presents tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that tell the stories of the plantation’s enslaved and their way of life from the American Revolution to the Reconstruction Era. Historically dressed interpreters will guide the tours. “By Way of the Back Door” is an essential part of the living history programming at Historic Brattonsville and offers a deeper interpretation of African American culture. The program’s narrative includes both scholarly research and the collective memories of descendants of Bratton slaves. Brattonsville hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: adult, $8; senior, $7; ages 4-17, $5; free, members and children age 3 and younger.
Chocolate festival
Epiphany Lutheran Church will host its 9th annual Chocolate Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 4 at the church, 2370 West Main Street. The event features free chocolate coffee, a chocolate fountain, free cupcakes and decorating for children age 10 and younger, chocolate chili, professionally handmade chocolate by Epiphany Chocolatiers in Fort Mill, ice cream from PW’s, bake sale, Jeanette’s Creations, Caricatures for Christ and a wine and chocolate pairing presented by O’Darby’s. There will be a bounce house for the children. Admission is free and open to the public.
Monday, Feb. 6
International Film Festival
The Winthrop University Spanish Club Tertulia and the French Club will host an International Film Festival featuring 11 foreign films this Spring of 2017. The first film, “7 cajas” (7 Boxes) will be shown at 7 p.m. Monday in Dina’s Place. Films will be seen on selected dates through April 18, 2017. There will be five French films, one German film, and five Spanish films; all shown in their original foreign-language format with English subtitles. The many countries represented by these films include: Canada, Chile, France, Mexico, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Spain, and Venezuela. Admission is free. For information email strickland6@winthrop.edu
Thursday, Feb. 9
Concert
Route 66, a rip-roaring trip down memory lane, brings its show to the Clover School District Auditorium at 8 p.m. Feb. 9. The show makes stops along the “Mother Road” where a menagerie of character sing and dance to timeless pop and country tunes from the 1950s. Tickets are $15. For tickets call 803-222-8018 or go to clover.k12.sc.us/csda
