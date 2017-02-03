2:46 Dyslexics are creative, smart and capable, Fort Mill mom says Pause

1:44 Foxy neighbor causes a stir in Lake Wylie

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:37 Alexis Harder of Tega Cay wins Miss Traveler’s Rest

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day