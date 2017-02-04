Tomlinson, Warner, Davis part of 7-man Hall of Fame class

0:41 Fort Mill High wrestler sets school record Pause

2:23 Muslims in York County disagree, fearful of Trump restrictions

1:44 Foxy neighbor causes a stir in Lake Wylie

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:32 Did chance at justice for former York mayor die with killer in prison?

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:48 Video highlights: Winthrop holds off Gardner-Webb with last-second block

1:59 'Let them call you a racist': Confederate flag back at SC Statehouse - July, 2016

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect