Lady Gaga’s halftime show: Subtle activism or pure pop confection?

Lady Gaga’s halftime performance is drawing mixed reviews, with some praising her song choices as subtle activism and others saying it was just a mini-version of her tour. Here’s what they’re saying:
From Vanity Fair
“It’s possible that Gaga actually managed to sneak in a fairly subversive political moment without most viewers noticing... Gaga opened her set with “God Bless America“ and then immediately segued into Woody Guthrie’s Americana classic “This Land Is Your Land,” which has also become an anthem for protestors fighting against Trump’s proposed immigration bans and border walls.... Gaga no doubt knew exactly what she was doing when she picked that song to open her performance—and though she may have left the edgier verses out, its inclusion still served as something of dog whistle to the protestors who have been singing it in the street over the past few weeks.”
From The Guardian
“Lady Gaga delivered an athletic and accomplished Super Bowl half-time performance that used entertainment as distraction rather than political protest.”
From Teen Vogue
“If You Think Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Performance Wasn't Political, you missed the point...Clearly, many people watching didn't realize that the song ‘Born This Way’ is designed for the LGBTQ community...Performing a song that's so blatantly gay in front of an audience that includes Mike Pence, one of the most anti-LGBTQ politicians today, is absolutely political — especially when it contains lyrics like ‘No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgender life.’...She allowed her art to be the activism. She played within the confines and outwitted them as best she could. It's up to us to read between the lines.”
From the New York Times
“Lady Gaga went for one big, glittering, diverse party with her Super Bowl halftime show...It was a show of shiny costumes and big smiles, of a huge group of dancers all sharing the same moves, an outpouring of energy that was eager to please everybody. Lady Gaga ended it with one last strut, up a ramp, and a self-congratulatory gesture that has been used by both rappers and an ex-president: a microphone drop, earned with sweat.”
From The Telegraph
“There were anticipatory rumblings that, just as Beyonce’s dancers gave black power salutes last year, Gaga would use her massive platform and captive audience to make a similar statement about America’s current regime. As it turned out, she did something much safer but ultimately much smarter. She reminded the watching millions why they liked her.”
From The Verge
“Lady Gaga opened her act with a rendition of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land,” which has become a popular anthem at rallies protesting President Trump across the country...It was a stunning start to an over-the-top set that, while not overtly political, was certainly aimed at her political fans...In the end, embracing inclusivity with drones might have been enough.”
From Deadline Hollywood
“Surrounded by dozens of drones, dancers and a five-second delay, Lady Gaga’s hits-heavy Super Bowl LI halftime performance today on Fox was more conventional than controversial....Gaga’s M.O. overall had a middle-of-the-road tone that can be best characterized by a ‘do no harm’ approach....For better or for worst, but mainly unexceptionally, that’s exactly what Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show did.”
