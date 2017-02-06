Academy president introduces politics at Oscar luncheon

Emma Stone attends the Outstanding Performers of the Year Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Photo by Richard Shotwell
Mahershala Ali attends the Virtuosos Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Photo by Richard Shotwell
Ryan Gosling attends the Outstanding Performers of the Year Award ceremony at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Photo by Richard Shotwell
Emma Stone poses for a portrait at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Pharrell Williams arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Shellback, from left, Justin Timberlake and Max Martin arrive at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Naomie Harris, left, and Mahershala Ali arrive at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Nicole Kidman arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Casey Affleck arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Kenneth Lonergan arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Susan Geston, left, and Jeff Bridges arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Pharrell Williams arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Laura Dern arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Pharrell Williams, left, and Mimi Valdes arrive at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Matt Damon arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Michelle Williams arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Ryan Gosling arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Susan Geston, left, and Jeff Bridges arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Casey Affleck arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Ryan Gosling arrives at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Damien Chazelle poses for a portrait at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Damien Chazelle poses for a portrait at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Damien Chazelle poses for a portrait at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Damien Chazelle poses for a portrait at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Pharrell Williams, left, and Theodore Melfi pose for a portrait at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Pharrell Williams, left, and Theodore Melfi pose for a portrait at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Comments