Best bets for what to do this weekend

Saturday, Feb. 11
Community theater
Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “The Miss Firecracker Contest” by Beth Henley and directed by Della Freedman, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Feb. 16-18 and 3 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 19 at the theatre, 546 S. Cherry Rd., Suite N (behind The ROC Emporium). Carnelle Scott (also known as Miss Hot Tamale) enters a local beauty contest, hoping that a victory will salvage her tarnished reputation and allow her to leave her small Mississippi hometown in a blaze of glory. Tickets: $15, adults; $12, students/seniors; $2 discount for matinees; www.rockhilltheatre.org or call 803-326-7428.
Historic Brattonsville
Every Saturday in February, Historic Brattonsville will feature special guided tours that interpret African American history and culture in the Carolina Piedmont. “By Way of the Back Door” presents tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that tell the stories of the plantation’s enslaved and their way of life from the American Revolution to the Reconstruction Era. Historically dressed interpreters will guide the tours. “By Way of the Back Door” is an essential part of the living history programming at Historic Brattonsville and offers a deeper interpretation of African American culture. The program’s narrative includes both scholarly research and the collective memories of descendants of Bratton slaves. Brattonsville hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission: adult, $8; senior, $7; ages 4-17, $5; free, members and children age 3 and younger.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Bluegrass
The “Shady Oak Ramblers,” a traditional bluegrass group, makes its debut at Allison Creek Bluegrass 7 p.m. Thursday at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church on S.C. 274. Doors open at 6 p.m. and food is available about 6:30. Admission is free.
Coming up
Southern Sound Series
Rooted in the tradition of African American gospel music, The Suffers are a fun and funky ten-piece band with a big horn section and the front-and-center vocals of Kam Franklin. They’ll perform 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the McCelvey’s Lowry Family Theater as part of the Southern Sound series. The Suffers feature lead vocalist Kam Franklin, Cory Wilson on saxophone, Jon Durbin on trumpet, Michael Razo on trombone, Patrick Kelly on keyboard, Adam Castaneda on bass, Alex Zamora on guitar, Kevin Bernier on guitar, Nick Zamora on drums and percussionist Jose Luna. Tickets are $25, Culture and Heritage Museum members; $30, general admission. Tickets are available at www.chmuseums.org/southernsoundseries or call 803-909-7313 or 803-909-7488
