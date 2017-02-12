Items linked to Prince up for auction

The beaded jacket Prince wore in the 1986 film "Under the Cherry Moon" is among several items linked to the late musician up for auction.
The auction that wraps up Thursday includes a black-and-white-striped bolero jacket designed for a 1993 tour of Europe; a document he signed to play The Kid in "Purple Rain;" handwritten lyrics for "The Screams of Passion;" a custom Versace rhinestone cane; and a handwritten award acceptance speech.
The items are being auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction.
The "Under the Cherry Moon" jacket is covered in shimmering beadwork and faux pearls, and features a bolero-style front with a cape back. It still has makeup on the collar because it is so delicate it has never been laundered.
Prince died last April at age 57.
