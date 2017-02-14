Entertainment

February 14, 2017 8:57 AM

Bye-bye, 'LOVE': Iconic Philadelphia sculpture gets repairs

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

It's the last chance for romance — or at least a romantic selfie — in front Philadelphia's iconic LOVE sculpture before it goes in for repairs before returning to its namesake park.

The city has a number of Valentine's Day plans around the Robert Indiana sculpture at Dilworth Park near City Hall, including giving away red roses and a DJ spinning a steady stream of love songs.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will be on hand asking visitors to share their public transportation love stories. The most moving story — which can also be submitted online — will earn a gift card.

The sculpture has been at the temporary spot for about a year while Love Park gets a multi-million dollar renovation that should wrap up in a few months.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

A Dog's Purpose

View more video

Entertainment Videos