Bye-bye, 'LOVE': Iconic Philadelphia sculpture gets repairs

It's the last chance for romance — or at least a romantic selfie — in front Philadelphia's iconic LOVE sculpture before it goes in for repairs before returning to its namesake park.
The city has a number of Valentine's Day plans around the Robert Indiana sculpture at Dilworth Park near City Hall, including giving away red roses and a DJ spinning a steady stream of love songs.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will be on hand asking visitors to share their public transportation love stories. The most moving story — which can also be submitted online — will earn a gift card.
The sculpture has been at the temporary spot for about a year while Love Park gets a multi-million dollar renovation that should wrap up in a few months.
Comments