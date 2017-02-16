NJ teen admits making threats amid Texas school shooting

A New Jersey teenager has admitted he contacted authorities in Texas and made a series of threats to kill others, including calls that added to the chaos as law enforcement personnel rushed to a school shooting.
Seventeen-year-old Nicholas Kyle Martino of Washington Township pleaded guilty Wednesday as an adult in federal court in Midland, Texas, to four counts of interstate threats to injure persons.
Martino claimed a bomb was on the campus of Sul Ross State University in the West Texas city of Alpine. He also threatened to kill people at an Alpine hospital.
The calls were made Sept. 8, the same day a freshman at Alpine High School shot and wounded a fellow student before killing herself.
Two days later Martino used Twitter to threaten former U.S. Rep. Pete Gallego and his family.
Sentencing is scheduled for May.
