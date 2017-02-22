Pirates' Kang attends trial over drink driving charges

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

0:39 York woman charged in 3 chases over 100 mph, police say

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:57 Video: Lewisville survives Williston-Elko, referees to advance to 1A Upper State boys' basketball championship

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:36 Former Winthrop student celebrates new chance at life

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

1:45 It ain't easy being Santa

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide