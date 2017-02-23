Honda Classic only South Florida stop for PGA Tour

1:24 Video: Hunter Sadlon will have a special fan at Winthrop Coliseum for Thursday's Senior Night Pause

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:39 York woman charged in 3 chases over 100 mph, police say

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:58 Classmate of Rock Hill boy murdered by his mother visits grave

0:48 The top baby names of 2016