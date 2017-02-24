Paiute artist donates painting to Shivwits Medical Clinic

Daniel Growler has a specific term for his art. It's "Indian graphic design."
"When you do this, you have to use your brain," Growler says of his art. "It's kind of like telling a story."
The artist says he has taken graphic design techniques that he developed through the years and has adapted them to his own ideas and the cultural traditions of his Paiute people.
A member of the Cedar Band of Paiutes, based in Cedar City, Growler recently donated one of his paintings to the Shivwits Medical Clinic at the Shivwits Paiute Indian Reservation, just west of Ivins City. Both the Cedar Band of Paiutes and the Shivwits Band of Paiutes are part of the larger Paiute Tribe of Utah.
The painting, which he donated on Feb. 10, is called "Indian Graphic Design of the Mother Earth World." It depicts the world through symbols and colors, which represent different elements of the earth as well as Paiute traditions for understanding the connection between humans and nature.
"I have the feeling of the Native American Indian people in my heart," Growler says. "This (painting) reflects the story of the earth."
The four seasons are represented. The "Night Man" spirits that watch the night are there. Various colors symbolize elements of nature, such as brown for desert, green for trees, blue for water and white for clouds.
A portion of the design extends to the left, passing through the painting's border to represent freedom, Growler says. It also tells part of a creation story.
"The spirit came in and created all of this then went back out and created another world," he says.
This belief in other worlds is part of where Growler's own ideas come in. Some of his paintings include an extraterrestrial aspect — even depictions of starships.
"It's indicating that there's something out there — another world that's not our world," he says.
While Growler's work is heavily focused on design, each piece has meaning.
"A painting looks beautiful but once you know the story behind it, it becomes more beautiful," he says. "As an artist, I design and create out of my own thoughts and vision."
He also uses art as a way to communicate both love and design theory. He sees his work as a communication between modern society and future generations that might see his work. Just as prehistoric artists left depictions that communicate ideas to modern humans, Growler says he is trying to tell a true and universal story as a gift from the present to the future.
Because he tells these stories through design instead of representational work, Growler says some people will linger on his work, trying to figure out what it's all about.
Michelle Lefebvre, health director at the Shivwits Medical Clinic, says that Growler's donation of the painting arrived at the perfect time as the decade-old clinic is in the middle of renovations. While the clinic is located on the reservation, she emphasizes that it is open to anyone.
"We hope other people will come out and access our services as well," she says.
The clinic is not the only tribal building to feature Growler's art. Tribal Chairwoman Corrina Bow says his work can be found in a number of buildings operated by the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah.
"He wants to share the beauty of his artwork," Bow says. "We're proud of him and all that he does."
Growler began creating art as a teenager. As a young adult he obtained a scholarship from General Motors to study automotive design at California's Art Center College of Design. He would later use that knowledge as a volunteer art instructor, teaching kids in Cedar City how to illustrate cars.
After obtaining a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University, he became an art teacher on the Navajo Reservation in Arizona. He later earned a master's degree in psychology from the University of Utah.
On Feb. 10, the same day Growler donated the painting to the Shivwits Clinic, he also presented a piece to Ivins City Mayor Chris Hart. The two men were previously acquainted and Growler says he was impressed with Hart's attitude toward the Paiute people, whose reservation is adjacent to Ivins City.
"I want to thank him for helping the Indian people," Growler said during the presentation.
Hart also spoke of how he admired Growler's work. As a builder, Hart said architecture is a passion of his and he sees similar elements of design in Growler's art.
"I was a fan from the first time I met Daniel," Hart said.
