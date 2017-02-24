Darius Rucker to star as the ‘worst dude on the planet’ on TV show

Looks like South Carolina’s Darius Rucker has fallen off the wagon wheel, but he makes bad look so good.
Hootie himself will appear on an episode of “Hawaii Five-0” airing 9 p.m. Friday on CBS.
“I told them I wanted to play the worst dude on the planet... and that’s what I did!!” the Grammy winner tweeted Thursday.
One scene from the episode called “ Malam Pono (Handle with Care)” shows Rucker pointing a gun at a man as he’s surrounded by law enforcement officers.
Rucker, a University of South Carolina alumnus, has promised a free concert on USC’s Horseshoe after the football team won six games. The concert should be sometime in the spring.
Comments